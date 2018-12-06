Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases 11,420 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMA. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $48.57.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

