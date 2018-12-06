Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 33,171 EQT Co. (EQT)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 933,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in EQT by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 65,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in EQT by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 107,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 33,399 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in EQT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 304,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of EQT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

EQT opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $16.29 and a 1-year high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.92.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 20th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

In other news, Director James E. Rohr purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.66 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jimmi Sue Smith purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.13 per share, with a total value of $248,475.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $191,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 94,269 shares of company stock worth $2,311,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

