Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 64,143 Under Armour Inc (UA)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Bergman sold 2,500 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,652. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

UA has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research set a $20.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $21.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Under Armour stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63 and a beta of -0.52. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

