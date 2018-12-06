Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 6th (ALV, AM3D, AMGO, ASCL, BAYN, CON, CS, CVSG, DAI, HLE)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 6th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €222.00 ($258.14) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) was given a €7.50 ($8.72) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Amigo (LON:AMGO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 345 ($4.51). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 370 ($4.83). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €84.00 ($97.67) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €210.00 ($244.19) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €28.20 ($32.79) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €19.80 ($23.02) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) was given a €140.00 ($162.79) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66). They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Science in Sport (LON:SIS) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 115 ($1.50). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €89.00 ($103.49) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telefonica (BME:TEF) was given a €6.20 ($7.21) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

