Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 6th (ALV, AM3D, AMGO, ASCL, BAYN, CON, CS, CVSG, DAI, HLE)

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, December 6th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €222.00 ($258.14) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) was given a €7.50 ($8.72) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Amigo (LON:AMGO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 345 ($4.51). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 370 ($4.83). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) was given a €84.00 ($97.67) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €210.00 ($244.19) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €28.20 ($32.79) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its target price boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) target price by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €19.80 ($23.02) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €62.00 ($72.09) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hochtief (FRA:HOT) was given a €140.00 ($162.79) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66). They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €9.00 ($10.47) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Science in Sport (LON:SIS) had its price target raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 115 ($1.50). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €89.00 ($103.49) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telefonica (BME:TEF) was given a €6.20 ($7.21) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €51.00 ($59.30) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply