Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,517 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,991% compared to the typical daily volume of 216 put options.

CALM has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Stephens lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of CALM stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.39. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.97%.

In other news, CFO Max P. Bowman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.51 per share, with a total value of $91,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after purchasing an additional 478,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,935.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after purchasing an additional 466,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 721.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 454,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,258,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,252,000 after purchasing an additional 430,382 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,808.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 327,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 310,569 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/stock-traders-purchase-large-volume-of-put-options-on-cal-maine-foods-calm.html.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.