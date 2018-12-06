StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned StoneCo an industry rank of 28 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.60 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,556,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,839. StoneCo has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $32.50.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

Featured Story: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StoneCo (STNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.