Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 2,501 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 56,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 20,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 56,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.6% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Nomura decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $58.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.61.

NYSE USB traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.89. 160,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $58.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,970.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $9,709,653.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares in the company, valued at $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

