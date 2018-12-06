Sugar Exchange Price Down 39.8% This Week (SGR)

Sugar Exchange (CURRENCY:SGR) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Sugar Exchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sugar Exchange has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sugar Exchange has a market cap of $83,039.00 and $515.00 worth of Sugar Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sugar Exchange Token Profile

Sugar Exchange launched on November 10th, 2017. Sugar Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,008,254 tokens. Sugar Exchange’s official Twitter account is @Sugar_Exchange. Sugar Exchange’s official website is sugarexchange.io.

Buying and Selling Sugar Exchange

Sugar Exchange can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sugar Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sugar Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sugar Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

