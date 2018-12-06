Summit Securities Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Summit Securities Group LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of Summit Securities Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The stock has a market cap of $125.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $4,003,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,509.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $366,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,828.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,410,942 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/summit-securities-group-llc-sells-2000-shares-of-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.