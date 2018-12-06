SunTrust Banks Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lonestar Resources US (LONE)

SunTrust Banks reissued their buy rating on shares of Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm currently has a $13.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of NASDAQ LONE opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $167.29 million, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.25. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.95 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Research analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 10.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 172,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Lonestar Resources US by 11.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,172,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 124,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter worth $110,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the third quarter worth $3,518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 56.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 41,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

