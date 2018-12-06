Superior Energy Services (SPN) Shares Down 4.8%

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) fell 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.76. 62,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,548,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPN. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Superior Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.45 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Superior Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Seaport Global Securities set a $11.00 price objective on Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Superior Energy Services from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

The company has a market cap of $772.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $573.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Funk acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,348.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Westervelt T. Ballard, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $30,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at $675,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Superior Energy Services by 59.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,937,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,112 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $18,384,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Superior Energy Services by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,933,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,465 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the third quarter valued at about $14,728,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 128.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,430,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,854 shares in the last quarter.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

