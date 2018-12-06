Surface Transforms (SCE) Trading 16.7% Higher

Surface Transforms plc (LON:SCE) traded up 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.28 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18). 129,736 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 659% from the average session volume of 17,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).
Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Surface Transforms in a research report on Tuesday.
Surface Transforms Company Profile (LON:SCE)
Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive OEMs.
