SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Given a $320.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has been given a $320.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $392.00 to $333.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $357.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded down $28.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.78. 1,549,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,806. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $216.32 and a 1 year high of $333.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.66. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.73, for a total value of $419,527.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,421.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,859.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,870 shares of company stock valued at $729,718 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $761,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

