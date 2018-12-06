SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $288.00 to $278.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. SVB Financial Group traded as low as $207.51 and last traded at $214.61, with a volume of 98490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.43.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $300.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.18.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $148,155.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.07, for a total transaction of $162,035.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,859.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,870 shares of company stock worth $729,718 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 84.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.66. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $703.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.51 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

