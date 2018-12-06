SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (SWTUY) versus MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (MGDDY) Financial Survey

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) and MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 0 0 N/A MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74% MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 7.91 $134.73 million $0.50 44.32 MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR $24.82 billion 0.71 $1.92 billion $2.11 9.39

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SWEDISH ORPHAN/S does not pay a dividend. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles. It also offers maps and itineraries on the Web and on mobile phones; lifestyle products, including automotive accessories and footwear; contractual solutions to facilitate corporate fleets' mobility; and equipment testing, and vehicle and tire measurement services. The company was formerly known as Manufacture de Caoutchouc Michelin and changed its name to Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin in October 1951. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

