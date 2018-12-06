Swing Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Swing has a total market capitalization of $87,585.00 and $0.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swing has traded 89.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Swing coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00016706 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Swing

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 3,816,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

