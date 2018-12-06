Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,360,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.6% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Amazon.com worth $2,312,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,491 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,853,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,682,027,000 after purchasing an additional 59,516 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,582,390,000 after purchasing an additional 69,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,534,497,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,842 shares of company stock worth $42,513,241. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,096.01.

AMZN opened at $1,668.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $815.80 billion, a PE ratio of 366.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,124.74 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

