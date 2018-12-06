Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $898,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $541,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $522,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 288.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 119,466 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian K. Halak sold 245,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $3,411,736.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian K. Halak sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $4,465,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,144,396 shares of company stock worth $15,585,624. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ DRNA opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $870.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.39. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $17.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 1,418.01%. Research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

