Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 516,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $14,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sykes Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $26.28 on Thursday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $399.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $68,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,895.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

