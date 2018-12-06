Symantec Co. (SYMC) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 61.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 774,573 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Symantec were worth $10,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Symantec by 355.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Symantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Symantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Symantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Symantec in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYMC opened at $21.96 on Thursday. Symantec Co. has a 52-week low of $17.49 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Symantec had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Symantec Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYMC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Symantec from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Cowen raised Symantec from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised Symantec from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Symantec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Symantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

