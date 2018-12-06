Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.84. Syneos Health posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded Syneos Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Syneos Health from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,319,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,035,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,252,000 after acquiring an additional 751,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,429,000 after acquiring an additional 624,991 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 3,641.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 473,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,393,000 after acquiring an additional 460,545 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,230,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after acquiring an additional 379,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $50.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.97. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $53.95.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

