Synopsys (SNPS) Announces Earnings Results

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.37, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Synopsys had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 5.52%. Synopsys updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.95-1.00 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $4.20-4.27 EPS.

SNPS opened at $89.45 on Thursday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $80.13 and a 1-year high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 101.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. Benchmark upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Synopsys by 22.4% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Synopsys by 11.9% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 46,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Synopsys by 7.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

