Synovus Financial Sees Unusually High Options Volume (SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,233 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,368% compared to the typical volume of 84 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $51.00 target price on Synovus Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.17.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Kevin S. Blair bought 750 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,199.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth W. Camp bought 3,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $110,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,718 shares in the company, valued at $618,064.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,945,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,158,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,952,000 after acquiring an additional 387,831 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,742,000 after acquiring an additional 208,640 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,597,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,245,000 after acquiring an additional 891,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,895,000 after acquiring an additional 344,670 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNV opened at $35.45 on Thursday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $363.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

