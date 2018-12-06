Tapestry (TPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tapestry looks disciplined in its approach to adapt to the changing retail landscape. The company is undergoing a brand transformation and introducing modern luxury concept stores in key markets. The addition of Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade are significant steps toward becoming a multi-brand company. Moreover, it has undertaken transformation initiatives revolving around product, stores and marketing. These efforts helped post better-than-expected first-quarter fiscal 2019 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year. Tapestry continues to focus on Asian markets, primarily China for long-term growth but sidelined tariff related woes due to lower production exposure in the region. The company maintained its fiscal 2019 sales forecast but raised the lower end of earnings view. Meanwhile, rate of sales decline at Stuart Weitzman improved considerably on a sequential basis but margins still remained under pressure.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura set a $50.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut Tapestry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tapestry from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Tapestry from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.07.

TPR stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

