Target Co. (TGT) Position Raised by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,180 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $178,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Target by 739.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target stock opened at $68.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Target to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Target from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

