Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 4th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.85 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.85 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$0.83 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of C$0.76 and a 52 week high of C$2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.93.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$74.30 million for the quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

