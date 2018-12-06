Taseko Mines (TKO) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.10 to C$1.85. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Taseko Mines traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 41000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.
Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.85 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.93.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$74.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Ltd will post 0.139999990117648 earnings per share for the current year.
About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.
