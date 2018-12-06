TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity to $96.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 226,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $108.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $489,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 196,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

