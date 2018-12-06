Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,030,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,467 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 150.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,072,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 643,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 19.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,826,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,215,000 after purchasing an additional 619,650 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at $11,007,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 42.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,938,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,035,000 after purchasing an additional 572,782 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SNH stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $19.98.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.10 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.73%.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

