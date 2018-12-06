Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 5,600 Shares of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Uniti Group in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen set a $28.00 target price on Uniti Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. Uniti Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.97 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-purchases-5600-shares-of-uniti-group-inc-unit.html.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2018, Uniti owns 5.4 million fiber strand miles, approximately 850 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.