Ted Baker (TED) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Ted Baker (LON:TED) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TED. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ted Baker from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ted Baker in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ted Baker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,865.67 ($37.45).

Shares of TED stock opened at GBX 1,515 ($19.80) on Thursday. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of GBX 2,286 ($29.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,244 ($42.39).

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

