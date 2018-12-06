Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) PT Set at €3.20 by Credit Suisse Group

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €3.20 ($3.72) target price from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. equinet set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €4.40 ($5.12) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €4.45 ($5.17) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Deutschland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €3.95 ($4.59).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €3.63 ($4.22) on Tuesday. Telefonica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €3.67 ($4.27) and a 1 year high of €4.87 ($5.66).

Telefonica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

