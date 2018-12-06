Telson Mining Corp (CVE:TSN) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 27825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.68 target price on Telson Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

Get Telson Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,865.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/telson-mining-tsn-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-35.html.

Telson Mining Company Profile (CVE:TSN)

Telson Mining Corporation engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Telson Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telson Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.