Tenaris (TS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.33

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.33 and last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 2285212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tenaris from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenaris SA will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 50.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 82.0% in the second quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 39,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 205.2% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 116,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 189.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 273,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

