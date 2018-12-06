Tenaris (TS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.00

Media coverage about Tenaris (NYSE:TS) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tenaris earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of TS opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

