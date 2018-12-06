Tesco (TSCDY) vs. Tuesday Morning (TUES) Head to Head Analysis

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) and Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tesco and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tuesday Morning 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tuesday Morning has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.29%. Given Tuesday Morning’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than Tesco.

Risk & Volatility

Tesco has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Tuesday Morning -1.75% -9.62% -4.54%

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Tuesday Morning does not pay a dividend. Tesco pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tesco and Tuesday Morning’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $74.07 billion 0.27 $1.58 billion $0.46 15.98 Tuesday Morning $1.01 billion 0.11 -$21.93 million $0.50 4.84

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning. Tuesday Morning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tesco beats Tuesday Morning on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is based in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states. Tuesday Morning Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

