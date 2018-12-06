Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Position Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $55.27 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $563.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Maxim Group set a $87.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.86.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 6,750 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $445,365.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 44,869 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,921,420.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,910,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,034 shares of company stock worth $3,958,744 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

