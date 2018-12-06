Tetra Tech’s (TTEK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Boenning Scattergood

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Boenning Scattergood’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.74% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We reiterate our Outperform rating for TTEK; our $80 target price reflects a forward P/E of 24.3 times, a ~10% premium to the water infrastructure peer group average of 22.5 times that we believe is justified by the company’s top-flight competitive position and robust growth outlook.””

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $72.56.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $563.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.33 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 8,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $511,630.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $462,740.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $80,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,801 shares in the company, valued at $589,138.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,034 shares of company stock worth $3,958,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 303.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4,747.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 70.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI); and Resource Management and Energy (RME). The WEI segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.