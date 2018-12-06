Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $594.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.16 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 6.53%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James F. Parker sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $264,392.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,660.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,750 shares of company stock worth $1,064,393 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,042,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,675,000 after purchasing an additional 284,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 139,001 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 505,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

