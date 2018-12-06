Textron Inc. (TXT) Stake Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25,635 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 439.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 560,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,919,000 after acquiring an additional 456,384 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,015,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Textron by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 620,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,357,000 after purchasing an additional 335,095 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Textron by 1,361.8% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 312,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 291,405 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Textron by 5,739.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 284,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 279,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.49 and a 12 month high of $72.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.27%.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 target price on Textron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Textron from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

