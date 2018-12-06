The Coca-Cola (KO) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. The Coca-Cola earned a media sentiment score of 1.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted The Coca-Cola’s score:

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $211.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Morningstar set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $411,000.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $761,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,542 shares of company stock worth $18,436,957 in the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “The Coca-Cola (KO) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/the-coca-cola-ko-earning-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-infotrie-reports.html.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.