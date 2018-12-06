TherapeuticsMD Inc (TXMD) Insider John C.K. Iv Milligan Sells 129,000 Shares

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) insider John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 129,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $642,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,601,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,066.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John C.K. Iv Milligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 258,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $1,230,660.00.

On Thursday, November 29th, John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 258,128 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $1,280,314.88.

On Thursday, November 15th, John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 258,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $1,264,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 24th, John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 250,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,337,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 10th, John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 250,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 26th, John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 125,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $847,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 11th, John C.K. Iv Milligan sold 250,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00.

TXMD stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. 4,088,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.15. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.35.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 757.59% and a negative return on equity of 102.15%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. TherapeuticsMD’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 10.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 21.0% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 83,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth about $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 70.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.45.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company. Its pipeline of hormone therapy drug candidates include TX-001HR, a combination of estradiol and progesterone drug candidate under clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil; and TX-004HR, an applicator-free vaginal estradiol softgel drug candidate for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy in post-menopausal women with vaginal linings that do not receive enough estrogen.

