Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Billion

Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will announce $6.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.28 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $6.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $24.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.06 billion to $24.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.97 billion to $25.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 17,235 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $4,257,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,162. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total transaction of $1,144,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,627 shares of company stock valued at $36,744,510. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TMO opened at $243.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $181.51 and a 1-year high of $253.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

