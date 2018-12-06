Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Thermo Fisher has successfully outperformed its industry. The company saw strength in all end markets categorized by customer type or geography in the last reported quarter. It particularly registered solid international performance with strong growth in Asia-Pacific including China. Also, a series of product launches with progress in precision medicine initiatives aided its performance. The company’s recently-closed acquisition of Advanced Bioprocessing business from BD should add complementary cell culture products to Thermo Fisher’s bioproduction offerings. Also, the company’s initiative to buy Gatan to boost electron microscopy suite buoys optimism. On the flip side, Thermo Fisher’s business segments are getting impacted by unfavorable business mix. Also, competitive headwinds and escalating costs pose a threat.”

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMO. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.45.

TMO stock traded down $6.58 on Thursday, reaching $237.31. The company had a trading volume of 42,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,482. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $181.51 and a 1 year high of $253.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.75, for a total transaction of $1,144,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory J. Herrema sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $4,257,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,627 shares of company stock valued at $36,744,510. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $3,661,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 92.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 303,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,978,000 after acquiring an additional 145,619 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,328,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,151,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6,260.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.