TheStreet Downgrades Alimera Sciences (ALIM) to D

TheStreet cut shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of ALIM opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.57. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,981,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 801,151 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $447,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 27.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 158,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 28.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

