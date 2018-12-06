Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $13.77 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $125,281.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $107.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $102.20 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $13.77 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/06/thompson-siegel-walmsley-llc-has-13-77-million-stake-in-jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.