Thomson Reuters (TRI) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

TRI opened at C$68.56 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of C$46.69 and a 12-month high of C$68.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.26000006569343 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.02%.

In related news, Director Ruth Clamp-Held sold 2,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.44, for a total transaction of C$133,332.48. Also, insider Brian Louis Scanlon sold 43,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,085,175.17. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,751,016.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

