Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Shares Bought by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $10,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 174.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Impax Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 266.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

TIF stock opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $89.03 and a one year high of $141.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In related news, Director William A. Shutzer sold 250 shares of Tiffany & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $31,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francesco Trapani bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,970,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,148 shares of company stock worth $2,839,461. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TIF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $110.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.52.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

