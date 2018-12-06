Tiger Global Management Llc Acquires 187,677 Shares of Sunrun Inc (RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 187,677 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $2,775,742.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 6th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 479,677 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $6,969,706.81.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 409,647 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.46 per share, with a total value of $5,923,495.62.

On Friday, November 30th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,300,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $18,863,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 141,151 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $1,719,219.18.

On Friday, November 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 187,619 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $2,298,332.75.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 74,861 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $896,834.78.

On Thursday, October 11th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 231,357 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $2,653,664.79.

On Monday, October 1st, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 110,198 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $1,336,701.74.

On Thursday, September 27th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 13,502 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $162,024.00.

RUN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of -0.54.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). Sunrun had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $204.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Roth Capital set a $18.00 price objective on Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

