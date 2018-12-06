Timicoin (TMC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,669.00

Timicoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Timicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000520 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Timicoin has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. Timicoin has a total market capitalization of $5.88 million and approximately $26,669.00 worth of Timicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00027214 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.94 or 0.02748917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00138334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00178504 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $354.10 or 0.09643298 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Timicoin

Timicoin’s launch date was September 12th, 2013. Timicoin’s total supply is 309,664,635 coins and its circulating supply is 307,892,909 coins. The official website for Timicoin is timicoin.io. Timicoin’s official Twitter account is @timihealth. The Reddit community for Timicoin is /r/TimiHealth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Timicoin

Timicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Timicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Timicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Timicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

